Moose attacks man running with dogs in Winter Park

The man sustained minor injuries in the attack. The dogs were unharmed.

WINTER PARK, Colo. — A New Mexico man sustained minor injuries when he was attacked by a bull moose while running with his dogs in Winter Park Wednesday morning, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

CPW said the attack happened around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday on the Sundog Trail. The 62-year-old man was running with his two dogs off-leash about 40 to 50 feet in front of him, according to CPW. When the dogs came running back toward him, he stopped and saw the moose about 50 feet away. The man took two steps forward to get a better look at the moose, and that's when it charged.

CPW said the man was lucky his only injury was a hoofprint-shaped laceration to the back of his head.

The dogs left the scene and were unharmed, according to CPW.

Wildlife officers searched the area, but did not find the moose.

“This is a good reminder for folks to keep their dogs on leash and give moose plenty of space when recreating outdoors,” CPW District Wildlife Manager Serena Rocksund said. “It’s hard to see around these corners with the thick vegetation on these trails, so having a dog on a short leash here is key.”

This is the third moose attack reported in Colorado this year.

Earlier this month, a dog sitter was attacked by a cow moose south of Glenwood Springs. The woman was outside with the dog on a leash when the moose attacked, severely injuring her.

Another attack happened in May in Steamboat Springs. The victim's dog was outside when it started barking, and he realized there was a moose in the area. He stepped forward to grab the dog, and the cow moose charged at him, causing minor injuries.

CPW's website includes tips on how to be safe and responsible around moose.