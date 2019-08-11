DENVER — Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission released its report Thursday on ethics complaints made against former Governor John Hickenlooper, who is accused of violating state ethics rules during trips he made in 2018.

The commission, which has not yet ruled on whether there was any wrongdoing, interviewed multiple people, including Hickenlooper. Their report is mostly a summary of the interviews along with receipts and flight itineraries.

Frank McNulty, a Republican and former speaker of the House in Colorado, made the complaints regarding five separate events.

One of Hickenlooper’s disputed trips was to Turn, Italy, in June to attend the notoriously secretive Bilderberg Meeting, which is often attended by global elites including powerful politicians and business people. The New York Times reported Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, presidential adviser Jared Kushner and a former Google executive also attended this year.

The event is described as “an annual forum for informal discussions, designed to foster dialogue between Europe and North America.”

“Every year, approx. 130 political leaders and experts from industry, finance, labour, academia and the media are invited to take part in the Meeting. About two thirds of the participants come from Europe and the rest from North America; one third from politics and government and the rest from other fields. The Meeting is a forum for informal discussions about major issues,” the Bilderberg website says.

McNulty’s complaint said Hickenlooper, who is also vying to become the Democratic challenger to Republican Senator Cory Gardner in 2020, received air travel, chauffeured limo service, a hotel stay and meals – all violations of Colorado’s gift ban.

A secretary with Bilderberg said Hickenlooper was not invited to the meeting because of his duties as governor, but that he was “invited as an interesting American person.”

Hickenlooper, according to the report, said he considered the trip to be vacation time and paid his own way to the conference.

In another case, Hickenlooper was flown to Connecticut by MDC Holdings, a home building company owned by Hickenlooper's friend and donor Larry Mizel. Hickenlooper was there to attend the commissioning of the USS Colorado Navy submarine.

Hickenlooper said he tried to pay for the flight, but the company refused.

MCD wouldn't tell the investigators whether it had business before the state at the time of the trip, which could have created a legally-prohibited conflict of interest.

Hickenlooper told investigators the Connecticut trip was made in his official capacity as governor.

The complaints also mention a trip to Texas, where Hickenlooper officiated the wedding of Elon Musk’s brother, and a trip to Wyoming to attend Jackson Hole Symposium.

Generally, elected officials in Colorado cannot accept gifts worth more than $59.

The commission will rule on the complaints at a later date.

