Russell Wilson purchases $25 million mansion south of Denver

DENVER — Russell Wilson is really coming to Denver now.
The former Seattle Seahawks quarterback and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, purchased a home in Cherry Hills Village, south of Denver, on April 1.
The Denver Broncos secured Wilson as their new starting quarterback in a deal that became official in March.
The 5-acre property has lots of goodies: four bedrooms, 12 bathrooms and a 2,590-square-foot pool house with an indoor pool.
The $25 million sale is also a record-setter. The previous record for a Denver-area single-family home was the $15.725 million sale of former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan’s 13-bedroom home in Wilson’s new neighborhood, according to previous Denver Business Journal reporting.
