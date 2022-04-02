Teen reported missing in Denver

Dangelo Ragland, 18, was last seen walking in the 4600 block of North Vine Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help finding an 18-year-old man who was last seen Friday night in north Denver.

Police said Dangelo Ragland, 18, was last seen walking in the 4600-block of North Vine Street around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police said Ragland has autism, does not speak, and has seizures.

He is described as a Black Hispanic man, about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, blue jeans, and black and white shoes with no socks.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Denver police at 720-913-2000.

