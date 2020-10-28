442 structures have burned in Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County

Fire officials said that 222 cabins or residences have been destroyed in Colorado's largest recorded wildfire.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Fire officials said Wednesday that 442 structures have been destroyed in the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County since Aug. 13. Of those structures, 222 are cabins or residences.

The Cameron Peak Fire, the largest in Colorado's recorded history, has burned 208,663 acres (about 326 square miles) as of Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Perimeter containment of the fire has increased to 64%.

Fire managers performed an aerial reconnaissance of the fire on Tuesday and despite a foot or more of snow on the ground, heat and pockets of smoke were visible in three areas:

West of Pingree Park and the CSU Mountain Campus area.

North Fork Trail slopover northwest of Glen Haven.

West side of the Thompson Zone of the East Troublesome Fire west of Bear Lake Rd inside Rocky Mountain National Park.

On Tuesday, fire personnel were able to get into the area near the northeast fire perimeter for potential direct and indirect suppression efforts. While roads are starting to clear, the snow melt has made roadbeds soft so vehicle travel will be limited.

Fire officials aim to scout road conditions to determine access to the fire on Wednesday. Firefighters will resume mopping up hotspots, constructing direct and indirect fire lines and assessing the need for structure protection in communities and outlying areas once temperatures rise, roads clear and frozen portable water tanks and hose thaw.

Rocky Mountain National Park and all of the National Forest lands on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District (RMNP) remain closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 28.

The cause of the Cameron Peak Fire, which began Thursday, Aug. 13, is unknown and under investigation.

Updates on evacuations can be obtained by texting the word LCEVAC to 888777 from your cell phone for the Cameron Peak Fire and TFIRE to 888777 for the Thompson Zone of the East Troublesome Fire.

Evacuated residents needing shelter can call the Red Cross at 800-417-0495 and press 1.

The Larimer County Joint Information Center is available at 970-980-2500 to provide information about evacuations, road closures, property assessments, credentials and large and small animal shelters.

Residents can sign up for Larimer County Emergency Alerts at nocoalert.org

Details on damage and access can be found at larimer.org/cameron-peak-fire.

For complete wildfire coverage go to 9news.com/wildfires.

