Fireworks spark grass fires in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Fireworks sparked several grass fires that were all reported in less than 10 minutes Saturday night.

The fires started shortly after three holiday fireworks shows in the area began.

According to the Douglas County government's website, the synchronized displays were near Castle Rock, Highlands Ranch and Parker and they were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

The fires were all reported between 7:12 p.m. and 7:19 p.m., according to South Metro Fire Rescue.

South Metro said fireworks sites at Rueter-Hess Reservoir and Griggs Road in Highlands Ranch both resulted in brush fires. The fire department said they were already on site at both locations when they started and additional resources were called in to help.

Update: Fireworks sites at Rueter-Hess Reservoir and Griggs Road in Highlands Ranch both resulted in brush fires. SMFR was on site and both locations when they occurred and additional resources were called to help. No injuries occurred and no structures were threatened. pic.twitter.com/ygnYcSIYt3 — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) December 19, 2021

Castle Rock Fire said their crews put out a couple of spot fires from one of the fireworks shows.

None of the fires threatened any structures, according to both departments.

