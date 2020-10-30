East Troublesome Fire up to 32% containment

The wildfire, which has burned 193,774 acres, is the second-largest record in Colorado history

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. — The East Troublesome Fire in Grand County is up to 32% containment as of Friday morning after burning 193,774 acres.

Firefighters called the 6-12 inches of snow that fell on the East Troublesome Fire earlier this week a blessing, but crews are still battling the second-largest recorded wildfire in Colorado history.

As much as 2 inches of continued snow melt on Thursday in some areas continued to help limit fire behavior and allowed fuels to absorb moister.

Crews were able to engage on the ground and southern and eastern parts of the fire, while access to the southwestern part of the fire has been limited by snow.

Crews continued efforts to clear East Inlet Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park, and a contingency line has been completed that will help stop fire spread if it continues to be active in the future.

Winds are forecasted to increase ahead of a dry cold front expected to move in on Saturday, with gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Fire officials said there will be visible smoke in the northern part of the fire, which is the most active. There will also be continued isolated smoldering throughout other parts of the fire.

Crews will work along Highway 34 and Highway 40 corridors to focus on mopping up exposed areas and patrolling for any fire behavior.

Along Highway 125, crews will assist local fire personnel responding to hot spots.

The next chance for precipitation is not forecasted to happen before the first weekend of November.

An estimated 250 structures have been damaged in the East Troublesome Fire, fire officials said Thursday. Crews are still assessing damage, but the homes belonging to at least seven fire personnel are complete losses, the Grand Lake Fire Protection District said.

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin said his team was working to determine how many homes have been lost and to notify residents. This job has been made difficult by slick and icy roads in the area.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced a re-entry plan for some Grand County residents who were evacuated due to the East Troublesome Fire.

Starting at 9:20 a.m., certain areas on the west side of Highway 34 north into the town of Grand Lake reopened. Residents will be allowed to access those areas with the exception of several sections that remain closed as firefighters, law enforcement and utility crews continue their work.

According the sheriff's office, the following traffic control points remain in place, preventing traffic to the west of these intersections:

Lower Scandlock (County Rd 4052) to the west of Highway 34

Main Scanlock (County Rd 4052) to the west of Highway 34

Upper Scanlock (County Road 4051) to the west of Highway 34

County Road 4064 to the west of Highway 34

County Road 41 prior to County Road 410

County Road 4 prior to County Road 451

County Road 442 prior to Private Drive

County Road 46 prior to Private Drive

County Road 47 to the west of Highway 34

County Road 479 (Mary Drive) prior to Tall Pine Circle

County Road 48 west of Highway 34

Highway 34 closed at County Road 48

Highway 125 remains closed, but the sheriff's office said it's developing plans for reopening the highway in areas north of Highway 40. Road closures are possible in re-opened areas due to firefighting activity and road conditions.

"There was a period of time during the fire in which your electrical power was lost," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post. "This will impact food quality and safety in your home. You should make plans to ensure an adequate food supply prior to returning to your home."

The Grand County Sheriff's Office (GCSO) on Monday announced plans for residents to re-enter areas on the east side of Highway 34.

At 2 p.m. Monday, all areas south of the intersection of Highway 34 and County Road 6, east and west on both sides of the highway, including all areas of County Road 6, were reopened, according to a Facebook post. County Road 40 remains closed.

At 4 p.m., areas on the east side of Highway 34, north into the town of Grand Lake, opened just to the north of the Gateway Inn.

Anyone with questions about reopening can call the Grand County Emergency Operations Center at 970-725-3803.

The fire is the second-largest wildfire in Colorado history, and it burned not far from the Cameron Peak Fire, which has burned more than 200,000 acres.

The East Troublesome Fire exploded in size last week, rapidly growing from just 24,000 acres to its current size.

