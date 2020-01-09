Grizzly Creek Fire: Despite gusty winds, containment rises to 75% on 32,464-acre blaze

During a community meeting on Monday, the Forest Service announced that fire was human-caused.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Despite strong afternoon winds Monday that swept across the Grizzly Creek Fire burning near Glenwood Springs, the size of the 32,464-acre fire remained the same while containment increased slightly to 75% as of Tuesday morning.

An incident report for the fire says gusts of 40 miles per hour were recorded over the area for the second day in a row but that containment lines for the fire held.

"That containment lines rose to the challenge two days in a row validates all the hard work and long hours that hundreds of firefighters have put in the past 3½ weeks," the incident report said on Tuesday.

Fire officials said steady rain Monday night dropped two-tenths of an inch of rain over most of the fire area. The incident report said the rain wasn’t heavy enough to prompt any concerns about runoff or flash floods.

Operatonal focus on Monday remained on the uncontained line in the No Name and Grizzly Creek drainages, the report says. Three hotshot crews worked to connect two pieces of hand line along the southwest of rim of Grizzly Creek and fire managers are hoping to connect that line to No Name Creek today to secure that edge of the fire.

The report says 60 of the approximately 80 miles of fire perimeter are now contained. As of Tuesday morning, 589 total personnel are helping to fight the fire.

During a community meeting held on Facebook Live on Monday, the Forest Service announced that fire was human-caused. The investigation into the specific cause is ongoing.

Also on Monday, a drone was used to view drainages near the fire.

"They looked really good,” Alaska IMT Operations Section Chief Karen Scholl said. “They weren’t showing much heat at all.”

There are currently six dozers, six excavators and two chippers working to rehab lines in the areas of Coffee Pot Road, Bair Ranch, Red Canyon and No Name, according to the incident report.

Area road closures remain in effect with access for residents and fire traffic only. Coffee Pot Road, Transfer Trail Road and areas of the Flattops accessed by those roads are closed, as are many surrounding White River National Forest and BLM roads.

The Grizzly Creek Fire started burning Aug. 10 in the canyon east of Glenwood Springs. It led to a record-long two-week closure of Interstate 70 through that area between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum, before the highway reopened.