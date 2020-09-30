Old Fall River Road reopens in RMNP, but will close Oct. 5

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Old Fall River Road has reopened in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), but will close to vehicles for the season on Monday, Oct. 5.
The road has been closed since Sept. 5 due to the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County.
The Cameron Peak Fire is now the third-largest wildfire in Colorado history. The fire has burned through 125,006 acres and was 21% contained as of Tuesday, Sept. 29.
Officials also announced Wednesday the trailhead at Chapin Pass has reopened for day use only. Some areas and trails accessed from the Chapin Pass Trailhead are still closed.
Closures still exist in the following locations:
- Mummy Pass Trail
- Commanche Peak Trail
- Mirror Lake Trail
- Poudre River Trail
- Crater Trail
- Colorado River Trail
- Red Mountain Trail
- Grand Ditch Access
- Skeleton Gulch Trail
- Thunder Pass Trail
- Little Yellowstone Trail
- Holzwarth Historic Site access beyond the historic site
Closed cross country travel zones:
- Cascade Creek
- Cache La Poudre
- South Cache La Poudre
- Hague Creek
- Mosquito Creek
Numerous wilderness campsites are also included in this closure area, according to RMNP park officials.
For further information on Rocky Mountain National Park, visit nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.
