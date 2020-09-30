Old Fall River Road reopens in RMNP, but will close Oct. 5

Old Fall River Road has been closed since Sept. 5 due to the Cameron Peak Fire.

ESTES PARK, Colo. — Old Fall River Road has reopened in Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), but will close to vehicles for the season on Monday, Oct. 5.

The road has been closed since Sept. 5 due to the Cameron Peak Fire in Larimer County.

The Cameron Peak Fire is now the third-largest wildfire in Colorado history. The fire has burned through 125,006 acres and was 21% contained as of Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Officials also announced Wednesday the trailhead at Chapin Pass has reopened for day use only. Some areas and trails accessed from the Chapin Pass Trailhead are still closed.

Closures still exist in the following locations:

Mummy Pass Trail

Commanche Peak Trail

Mirror Lake Trail

Poudre River Trail

Crater Trail

Colorado River Trail

Red Mountain Trail

Grand Ditch Access

Skeleton Gulch Trail

Thunder Pass Trail

Little Yellowstone Trail

Holzwarth Historic Site access beyond the historic site

Closed cross country travel zones:

Cascade Creek

Cache La Poudre

South Cache La Poudre

Hague Creek

Mosquito Creek

Numerous wilderness campsites are also included in this closure area, according to RMNP park officials.

For further information on Rocky Mountain National Park, visit nps.gov/romo or call the park’s Information Office at 970-586-1206.

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.