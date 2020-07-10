New wildfire forces evacuations in Grand County

The Spring Creek Fire was reported on Wednesday. Grand County officials said evacuees can go to the fair grounds in Kremmling.

GRAND COUNTY, Colo — A new wildfire that started Wednesday in Grand County is forcing people to evacuate.

A map with the evacuation zone sent out by the Grand County Office of Emergency Management (OEM) shows a good portion of Highway 9 a few miles south of Kremmling and into northern Summit County is under the order.

OEM said evacuees can go to the Kremmling Fairgrounds.

An alert sent out by OEM said people should take an overnight bag with necessary items.

The new blaze has been named the Spring Creek Fire.

No details on the fire's size or what may have caused it have been released. Aircraft are on the way to help battle the new blaze.

The Spring Creek Fire is burning northwest of the Williams Fork Fire.

OEM did not say how many people were affected by the evacuation orders.

We'll update this story as more information is released.