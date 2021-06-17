Redistricting is coming to a Colorado city near you

Colorado’s redistricting commissions will be touring the state in July and August.

COLORADO, USA — Have opinions on what the state's political maps should look like after they get reconfigured this year?

Colorado’s redistricting commissions will be touring the state in July and August, looking for your input on the congressional and legislative maps they’re redrawing.

>Video above: The 2020 Census gives Colorado 8th Congressional seat

Starting on July 9, the commissions will hold public meetings where anyone is welcome to tell the commission how they think the map should be shaped.

Both the legislative and congressional redistricting commissions will have preliminary draft map plans by the time the statewide tour begins, which will give the commissioners and the public a starting point to consider when they provide input.

Read the full article at Colorado Politics.

