Latest results in the 7th Congressional District race

The race for the open U.S. House seat in CD-7 is between Democrat Brittany Pettersen and Republican Erik Aadland.

DENVER — State Sen. Brittany Pettersen (D) and former Army Officer Erik Aadland (R) are facing off Tuesday in one of the state’s most competitive congressional races.

Either Aadland or Petterson will represent the 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives after the retirement of longtime Rep. Ed Perlmutter.

Aadland had originally announced a run for Senate, but he transitioned to run for the 7th Congressional District late last year.

Pettersen served three terms as a state representative for the 28th District before being elected to the state Senate in 2018, representing the 22nd District, in another highly competitive race.

Here are the latest updated results (polls close at 7 p.m.):

The race will be called by The Associated Press. Click here for more on how AP calls races.

The 7th Congressional District covers the western and northern suburbs of the Denver metro area.

Pettersen and Aadland debated on 9NEWS last month on issues including inflation and government spending; the debt ceiling; aid for Ukraine, and abortion access.

Below is a map of U.S. House of Representatives races across the country and the balance of power:

