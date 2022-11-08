Colorado attorney general's race: Here are the latest results

Democratic incumbent Phil Weiser faced Republican challenger John Kellner in the Nov. 8 elections to decide who will lead the state’s attorney general office.

DENVER — Democratic incumbent Phil Weiser and Republican challenger John Kellner were facing off in Tuesday’s election to decide who will be the next state attorney general.

Weiser was elected to his first four-year term as attorney general in 2018. In Colorado, the attorney general can serve up to two consecutive four-year terms if re-elected.

Kellner was sworn in as the district attorney of the 18th Judicial District, which includes Arapahoe, Douglas, Elbert and Lincoln counties, in January 2021. He defeated Democrat Amy Padden in the race to replace a term-limited George Brauchler.

The results are below (polls close at 7 p.m.):

In a 9NEWS debate last month, The candidates focused heavily on rising crime, the fentanyl crisis, and reproductive rights in Colorado, even expressing misgivings about whether their opponent was being genuine in their responses.

