DENVER — Those late-night games that draw the ire of fans of Colorado State and other Mountain West football programs aren’t going away entirely, but they will be broadcast on a different network beginning next fall.

The Mountain West announced a new $270 million, six-year media-rights package Thursday with CBS and Fox Sports for football and men’s basketball that will move many of the games previously appearing on ESPN’s family of networks to Fox Sports networks beginning next fall.

So, instead of playing late-night football games on ESPN2 and ESPNU, the conference’s teams will now be playing those games on FS1 or FS2.

And a bonus for Colorado State and MW fans: No football games will kick off before 11 a.m. or after 8 p.m. local time under the new deal. Under the previous deal with ESPN and CBS Sports Network, games could start as late as 8:35 p.m.

