Former Broncos lineman departs Denver sports radio station after 9 months

After officially retiring as a Bronco last July, the defensive lineman began a broadcasting career in October.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion defensive lineman Derek Wolfe has left Denver sports radio station 104.3 The Fan.

Wolfe had served as co-host of the weekday afternoon sports show "The Drive" with Darren "Dmac" McKee since October 2022.

Wolfe announced his departure on his Instagram account.

"Hello everyone! I wanted to share some news with you first. I have made the tough decision to step down as co-host of The Drive on the Fan due to persistent scheduling conflicts," Wolfe posted. "It has been an incredible journey with my radio crew, and this choice was not easy to make."

"Lately, my passion for outdoor pursuits has taken me on an exciting and unexpected journey, prompting me to continue chasing my dreams. I genuinely appreciate your understanding and support throughout this process!"

In January, Wolfe shared a photo on Instagram of a massive mountain lion he said he killed while hunting near the south end of Guanella Pass.

Wolfe said the cat was in a tree, and he used a bow and arrow to kill it. He said he had to crawl back down the mountain with the lion to get it to the truck.

Wolfe said he loves hunting deer and elk, but got his license for mountain lion hunting. Wolfe called his January hunting trip "predator control" and he said the animal had been wreaking havoc in a nearby neighborhood.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) said it was all legal. Wolfe is a licensed hunter in good standing with CPW and he followed the reporting requirements.

The Broncos’ first selection in the 2012 draft, No. 36 overall in the second round, out of Cincinnati, Wolfe played his first eight seasons with the Broncos and two with the Baltimore Ravens.

Wolfe signed a contract to retire with the Broncos in July 2022 when he decided to retire from the NFL after 10 seasons.

"To retire a Bronco, it was something that was really important to me," Wolfe said in his retirement press conference. "The day I stepped foot into this building, I said to myself that I wanted to end it here. I started it here and I wanted to end it here."

Last October, Wolfe replaced his former Broncos teammate Tyler Polumbus as co-host on the radio program.

Polumbus, a former Colorado Buffaloes team captain and Cherry Creek High School graduate, left KKFN-FM in September. Polumbus joined the new midday "P.H.D." show on Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM with Scott Hastings and Josh Dover last October.

Derek Wolfe 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.