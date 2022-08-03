Tyler Polumbus departs 104.3 The Fan

After longtime Denver sports radio host Sandy Clough announced his retirement last week, another familiar voice is leaving 104.3 The Fan.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Denver Broncos Super Bowl 50 champion offensive lineman Tyler Polumbus has left Denver sports radio station 104.3 The Fan after three years.

Polumbus had been part of the weekday afternoon sports show "The Drive" with Darren "Dmac" McKee since 2019.

In addition to his on-air role at KKFM-FM, Polumbus, a former Colorado Buffaloes team captain and Cherry Creek High School graduate, has organized the "Pedal with Polumbus to Beat Ovarian Cancer" charity bicycle event since 2020.

"My contract at The Fan has come to an end," Polumbus said. "Thank you to all of the listeners that made the last three years a joy. We laughed and created memories, we consoled each other through the Broncos rough years, and together we did so much good through Pedal with Polumbus to beat Ovarian Cancer."

"I won’t name all my colleagues that will forever be apart of my life but you guys know who you are. I love you guys," said Polumbus. "Not sure what’s next yet. For now, just thanks for being a part of the ride. Maybe we will go on a different ride soon."

Polumbus' departure is part of several changes being made at 104.3 The Fan.

Last Friday, it was announced Sandy Clough is retiring from full-time hosting duties after 25 years at The Fan and more than 40 years on Denver radio. Clough served a variety of roles in 25 years at 104.3 The Fan including working in every daypart and hosting postgame shows.

"I've had a tremendous experience over the past 25 years sharing my opinions and interacting with our wonderful listeners at The Fan," Clough said.

Clough's radio partner, Shawn Drotar, said the nighttime radio show they hosted together has also ended.

Drotar will remain with 104.3 The Fan in a different role, according to the station.

My show on The Fan with Sandy Clough is no more; we finish our run as the top-ranked talk show in our slot (and top 5 overall), with ratings that rose in every month of 2022.

Leave ‘em wanting more, I guess…

Thanks to all the listeners who made it such a resounding success. ❤️ — Shawn Drotar (@sdrotar) September 16, 2022

