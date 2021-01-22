Elite ice climbers descend on Colorado for competition

Watch some of the world's best male and female ice climbers take part in the 2021 Ouray Ice Festival and Competition live on Saturday.

OURAY, Colo — Elite male and female ice climbers will be competing Sunday in the 2021 Ouray Ice Festival and Competition finals.

Nearly 60 climbers descended on Ouray, Colorado, for the 26th edition of the annual event.

After two days of qualifying climbs on Thursday and Friday, the top eight men and women were selected for the final climb on Saturday.

Beginning at 11 a.m., the 16 finalists will spend about three hours racing to the top of a 150-foot canyon of sheer rock and ice at the Ouray Ice Park.

The event is one of only two international world-class climbing competitions this year and the only one in North America.

A live stream of the competition will be shown in the player below, on Ouray Ice Park's YouTube channel, and on their Facebook:

Due to the pandemic, no fans or spectators will be allowed to attend the event physically.

The Colorado Office of Film, Television and Media; the Colorado Tourism Office; the Colorado Office of Business Funding and Incentives; and the Colorado Outdoor Recreation Industry Office collaborated to provide funding for the TV production and streaming.

This is the first time the competition will be televised or streamed.