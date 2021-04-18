Evergreen's Kat Hays and her young gymnasts

Evergreen's captain rediscovered her love for her sport during the COVID-19 pandemic.

EVERGREEN, Colo. — Kat Hays was ready to be done.

A senior at Evergreen High School, her gymnastics season got postponed several months and she was losing her love for it. Her coach Tabor Cowden, who runs Pinnacle Gym in Evergreen, offered her the idea to coach some of his younger gymnasts a few times a week.

Hays agreed and the little girls joy for gymnastics, paired with her excitement to coach them, got her to change her mind and finish out her final season of gymnastics.

Hays is a senior captain for the Evergreen Cougars and is enjoying a fun season. The pandemic shortened it and postponed it from fall to spring, but the sport Hays has been competing in since she was a 10-year-old girl will be closed out at Evergreen High.

She plans to go to Auburn in the fall to study nursing after she graduates from Evergreen.

