Ernst wins Drive On Championship for 3rd LPGA Tour title, Kupcho finishes 2nd

OCALA, Fla. — Austin Ernst won the Drive On Championship on Sunday for her third LPGA Tour title, pulling away to beat fellow former NCAA champion Jennifer Kupcho by five strokes at Golden Ocala.

Ernst closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 15-under 273.

The Colorado native Kupcho had a double bogey and three bogeys to shoot a 74 on Sunday.

Following sisters Jessica and Nelly Korda in the first two events of the year, Ernst gave the United States three straight victories to open a season for the first time since 2007.

The 29-year-old former LSU star from South Carolina, showing her school spirit with a purple shirt, also won the 2014 Portland Classic and the 2020 NW Arkansas Championship.

The former Wake Forest star Kupcho won the 2018 NCAA title and the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur in 2019.

Former CU golfer Jenny Coleman (’14) finished third in the event at 8-under par.

