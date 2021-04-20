No. 11 Chatfield volleyball beats Dakota Ridge

LITTLETON, Colo. — It was a rivalry volleyball match Tuesday night at Chatfield High School, but in the end the Chargers got the best of Dakota Ridge.
With the win Chatfield is now 7-2 on the season while Dakota Ridge dropped to 5-6.
The Chargers took the first set 25-13 and the second set 25-19 before closing out the match in the third set.
It's a busy final week of the regular season for both teams, as Chatfield is scheduled to face Chaparral and Columbine in a doubleheader on Wednesday night.
Dakota Ridge will look to bounce back against Arvada West on Thursday before taking on ThunderRidge Friday and wrapping up with Heritage on Saturday.
