Cherokee Trail sweeps Smoky Hill Buffalo 5K, has sights set on state

The Cougars enter regionals leading 5A Region 1 in boys team points and they are sitting comfortably in third place in the girls division.

AURORA, Colo. — Cross country runners face different protocols at the start line this season, with masks worn right up to the gun, distanced waves, and limited participants; but it's the same great feeling to earn your first career victory.

"It's my first win because it's my first year running varsity."

Cherokee Trail sophomore Alexis Pagel got the call up during the final regular season meet at the Smoky Hill Buffalo 5K. The team opted to rest its top-two female runners, leaving Pagel to carry the squad with a final time of 19:34.80.

"It's nice to know that coach trusted me with that job because he believed in me and said 'go out and win,' and I was able to do that," she said. "It also boosted my confidence heading into regionals. It's also my first year running at regionals."

Her teammate Caden Smith is no stranger to the process, but the senior is now feeling better than ever. The boys team opted not to rest its top runners for this final race, but instead take an easier first lap before turning on the jets for the final two. Smith won with a time of 17:24.40, almost two minutes slower than his average time.

"I feel better than I have in previous years, and a lot more confident in myself, too," he said.

There's just one road block ahead of him...the fastest 5K runner in the country.

Cherry Creek senior Parker Wolfe set a national 5K record of 14:30.10 at the Heritage Distance Classic. The time was 8.3 seconds faster than Valor Christian graduate Cole Sprout's record time at the same event one year prior (known as the Liberty Bell Invitational at the time).

"He's always right in front of me. I've run with him since middle school. I haven't been able to catch him yet, but I'm trying to get closer," Smith said. "The goal is second in state. I'm aiming for him so I'll try to pace off of him at state."

Cherokee Trail sits in first place for boys with 83 points, two points ahead of Cherry Creek. The girls team sits in third place with 76 points behind Arapahoe (81) and Cherry Creek (83). Pagel said team scores are the top priority.