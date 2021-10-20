Denver East volleyball captures league title with win over Thomas Jefferson

The Angels beat the Spartans three sets to one on Wednesday night to claim the 5A/4A Denver Prep league championship.

DENVER — Now that's how you end the regular season.

In a big volleyball match on Wednesday night with the 5A/4A Denver Prep league title on the line, it was Denver East getting the best of Thomas Jefferson to claim the championship.

The Angels beat the Spartans three sets to one in the regular season finale for both teams. The set scores were 25-21, 25-14, 14-25 and 25-11 in favor of Denver East.

East finishes the regular season at 17-6 (4-0), while Thomas Jefferson ends with a 14-5 (3-2) mark. Both teams will await their postseason assignments as CHSAA releases more information and brackets in the coming days.

