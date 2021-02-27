Holy Family basketball upsets No. 3 Mead

The Tigers dealt the Mavericks their third-straight loss Friday night on the road.

MEAD, Colorado — After winning 31 straight games over the past two years, the Mead Mavericks were looking to start another winning streak after losing two games last week.

Unfortunately for the Mavericks, who are now ranked No. 3 in Class 4A in this week's CHSAA poll, they met a hot-shooting squad from Holy Family on Friday night and fell 67-58 for their third loss in a row.

Mead (6-3) started the game with an early lead and tough interior defense. Holy Family (6-5) then started taking more 3-point shots and, more importantly, hit most of them.

The Tigers would end up making 10 3-pointers on the night and were led by Jackson Ward’s 21 points.

It was the third upset of top-10 ranked teams that Holy Family has had the past two weeks. Last week they upended No. 2 Longmont and kept it rolling over No. 8 Erie, and only lost to No. 1 ranked Windsor by a point.

The Mavericks were led in scoring by Elijah Knudsen with 21 points and sophomore Nick Basson with 15 points.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.