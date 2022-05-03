ThunderRidge handles Rock Canyon in 5A Great Eight

The Grizzlies knocked off the Jaguars 78-51 at the Denver Coliseum on Saturday night.

DENVER — The top seed from each region of the Class 5A boys basketball playoff bracket has advanced to the Final Four.

No. 1 ThunderRidge was the latest team to join on Saturday night, advancing past the Great Eight round with a dominant 78-51 win over No. 9 Rock Canyon.

ThunderRidge moves on to face No. 4 Denver East in the Final Four next Friday (March 11). No. 2 Fossil Ridge and No. 3 Chaparral will square off in the other Final Four matchup. All four team punched their tickets on Saturday.

"It feels really good, to be back in the Coliseum is amazing," ThunderRidge senior center Zach Keller said.

Keller and Jackson Brennan both led ThunderRidge with a team-high 17 points, whileAndrew Crawford scored 15 and Joey Billelo poured in 10.

Gavin Hershberger was the Jaguars' leading scorer with a game-high 20 points, and Chris Schlesinger added 12.

Rock Canyon's season ends with a 17-8 overall record.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally on Sunday morning!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.