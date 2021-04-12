Chatfield defeats Erie in 4A football championship

The Chargers captured their first football state title in 20 years on Saturday.

DENVER — Twenty years later, the Chatfield Chargers are football state champions once again.

Chatfield knocked off Erie 41-34 in the Class 4A state title game at Empower Field at Mile High on Saturday afternoon, bringing home the program's first championship since 2001 when the Chargers won the 5A title over Fairview.

The Chargers were led by senior running back Jake Marchall, who ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 27 carries. The Chargers also had a pair of touchdowns from Sam Ayers.

"This has ben my dream forever. To see it become reality, and how much work my guys have put in, there's no-one more deserving," Marshall said. "To see the result of this is amazing. I couldn't have asked for a better ending."

Erie quarterback Blake Barnett threw for 247 yards and two touchdowns with a pair of interceptions on 21 of 29 pass attempts completed.

Chatfield brings home its first title in 20 years with an 11-3 overall record. Erie suffers its first defeat of the season, finishing 13-1 as state runner-up.

