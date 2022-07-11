Broomfield QB Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The moment many people have been waiting for happened Monday night in the Broomfield High School gym.
Eagles' star Cole Lacrue, one of the best quarterbacks in Colorado, announced his college commitment on 9NEWS!
Live on television with 9Preps Reporter Scotty Gange, LaCrue chose the University of Wisconsin over Colorado and Tulane.
LaCrue has helped lead Broomfield to an undefeated 10-0 record though the regular season and into the Class 4A playoffs. The Eagles aim to make a run at a state championship before LaCrue graduates in December and heads to Madison.
>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports
9NEWS+
9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.
To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.
To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.