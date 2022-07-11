Broomfield QB Cole LaCrue commits to Wisconsin

The Eagles' star announced his college commitment live on 9NEWS!

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — The moment many people have been waiting for happened Monday night in the Broomfield High School gym.

Eagles' star Cole Lacrue, one of the best quarterbacks in Colorado, announced his college commitment on 9NEWS!

Live on television with 9Preps Reporter Scotty Gange, LaCrue chose the University of Wisconsin over Colorado and Tulane.

LaCrue has helped lead Broomfield to an undefeated 10-0 record though the regular season and into the Class 4A playoffs. The Eagles aim to make a run at a state championship before LaCrue graduates in December and heads to Madison.

"I'm going to be a Badger baby!!" 🔥



Here's the moment (from all angles) of Cole Lacrue's huge announcement tonight! Wisconsin has a new QB!! 🏈 @lacruecole18 @Scotty_G6 pic.twitter.com/JdIfNIebpa — 9NEWS Prep Sports (@9Preps) November 8, 2022

