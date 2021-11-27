Eaton defends 2A football state crown

The Reds capped off their undefeated season with a win over Brush in the Class 2A state championship game.

PUEBLO, Colo. — The 2A football state crown is staying put.

Eaton defended its title on Saturday night, defeating Brush 26-14 in the Class 2A championship game at CSU-Pueblo. It is the third football title in its program history after snapping a 20-year drought last season.

"Being here a second time means the world," said senior Ethan Florez, who was named the game MVP. "Just excitement being with my team again."

A big difference between last year's championship and this season with the dominant run the Reds put together in 2021.

Eaton didn't drop a single game, capping off an undefeated season (13-0 overall) and outscoring opponents 465-104 in the process.

"It's crazy. It's insane. We made history," Ryder True said. "There's a lot of pride."

Brush, which entered the playoffs as the No. 7 seed, finishes as state runner-up with a 10-3 overall record. The Beetdiggers upset two higher seeds (Resurrection Christian and Severance) in route to their matchup with No. 1 Eaton.

