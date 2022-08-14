Golden quarterback Jazel Riley IV joins Scotty Gange at 9NEWS

JR4 at the 9NEWS Studios!

DENVER — Watch as Scotty Gange interviews Jazel Riley IV, the star quarterback from Golden high school before the season begins at the 9NEWS Studio.

Jazel is one of the top quarterbacks in the state of Colorado (and has a great head on his shoulders) and is ready for an exciting senior season!

