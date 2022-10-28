Legend football gets back to winning ways with victory over Douglas County

The Titans closed out the regular season with a 42-28 win over the Huskies on Friday.

PARKER, Colo. — The Legend Titans packed a punch from the first quarter of their Friday matinee finale, setting the tone for a 43-28 slug fest.

It was the junior captain Nate Sandy who got the Titans on the board first, with a punishing run up the gut for a 7-0 lead.

Douglas County took until the second quarter to respond, when junior quarterback Jordan Wilhelm passed over the middle for junior running back Jeff Baca. He reeled in an 11-yard pass and stretched across the goal line with two defenders hanging off of his back.

Then, Legend junior running back Alex Martinez got his first of two rushing scores, but a missed extra point kept the Titans only ahead by six in the second quarter.

Douglas County senior captain Chase Nelson earned the call on the next drive and put on a performance with one of the most electrifying plays of the entire game. He catches a short pitch from his own 25, ducks a defender, jukes another, and cashes in a 75-yard rushing score. With the extra point, his Huskies took their first and only lead of the game.

The tone changed late in the second quarter, when a punt was fielded at the one-yard-line, forcing Douglas County quarterback Jordan Wilhelm to work out of the shadow of his own end zone. He was sacked on third down by Nate Sandy for a Legend safety.

The Titans took advantage. Sophomore quarterback Nick Farley aired out a 35-yard pass down field to Jeff Baca, who reeled it in for the touchdown.

In the early part of the second half, the Huskies looked lackluster, if not for a key touchdown by junior captain Jake Stonebraker. The running back stretched across the goal line before fumbling the ball to keep his Huskies within striking distance.

That was until the Titans put the nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter. From their own 9-yard-line, sophomore running back Jaden Lawrence took the rock for a 91-yard rushing touchdown.

Legend finished the regular season 6-4, while Douglas County finished 3-7.

