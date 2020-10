The Panthers were able to shutout Chaparral on Thursday night and get to 1-0 on the year.

ARVADA, Colo. — Pomona football has state championship aspirations in 2020.

They got off to a good start on Thursday night.

The Panthers played well on both sides of the ball, shutting out Chaparral by a final score of 35-0 to move to 1-0 on the year.

Pomona will travel to play Lakewood next Thursday night while Chaparral will host Regis, also on Thursday evening.