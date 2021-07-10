ThunderRidge football defeats Mountain Vista in intense rivalry game

The Grizzlies and Golden Eagles squared off in an electric atmosphere on Thursday night at Shea Stadium, with ThunderRidge prevailing 35-16.

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Good luck finding a parking spot.

Even 30 minutes before kickoff on Thursday night at Shea Stadium between ThunderRidge and Mountain Vista, that simple task was darn near impossible.

Once inside the venue, you could tell why.

In front of a sold out crowd the Grizzlies and Golden Eagles played an intense rivalry game, with ThunderRidge prevailing 35-16 and moving to 6-1 on the season. Mountain Vista dropped to 3-4.

The Grizzlies jumped out to a 14-3 lead before the Golden Eagles cut it to 14-10 with the clock ticking toward halftime. But ThunderRidge took a 21-10 lead into the break and then went up 28-10 in the third quarter to put the game essentially out of reach.

Next up for the Grizzlies is a showdown on Friday, Oct. 15 against Castle View while Mountain Vista will play Rock Canyon on Thursday, Oct. 14.

>>Watch the extended video above and see the highlights on the 9NEWS Prep Rally this weekend!

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.