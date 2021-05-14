TJ's Koser Connection: A father and son in the state title game 31 years apart

Trenton Koser is a senior on this year's team. His father, Kevin, was on the 1989 team that won a state championship.

DENVER, Colorado — The last time Thomas Jefferson High School won a state football championship (or any DPS school did) was back in 1989.

Trenton Koser is a senior on this year's team and is a star player as a wide receiver and free safety. He rotates into quarterback from time to time as well, because he's an athlete.

Kevin Koser, Trenton's dad, was on the 1989 state championship team at TJ.

The legacy father and son are looking to both earn state championship victories for the neighborhood school and community.

"What more could a father ask for," Kevin said to 9Preps Reporter Scotty Gange before the state title game.

>> Watch the video above and that aired on 9NEWS at 5 p.m., just 90 minutes before the TJ vs. Gateway 4A spring state football championship

