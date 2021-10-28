Colorado Academy field hockey headed to state title game after beating Kent Denver, 3-2

DENVER — It'll be the No. 1 seed vs. the No. 2 seed for the whole enchilada.
The No. 2 Colorado Academy girls field hockey team beat No. 3 Kent Denver 3-2 on Thursday night at All-City Stadium to punch its ticket to the state championship game on Monday.
The Mustangs will face No. 1 Regis Jesuit after the Raiders beat Arapahoe 3-0 in the evening's first semifinal.
Barrett Trigg was the hero for Colorado Academy, scoring two goals, including the game-winner. CA led Kent 1-0 at half before extending its lead to 3-1 then holding on for the win.
The Mustangs improved to 15-2 on the season while Kent finished its campaign at 11-4-2.
