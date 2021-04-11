Cherry Creek's Riley Stewart named Athlete of the Week

Stewart, a senior cross country runner for the Bruins, completed a three-peat in the 5A girls race at the state championships on Saturday.

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Another week, another state champion claiming the 9Preps "Swag Chain" as their own.

Riley Stewart of Cherry Creek cross country was named 9NEWS Athlete of the Week, earning her the trophy we're using this year to recognize stellar athletic performances.

Stewart, a senior cross country runner for the Bruins, completed a three-peat in the 5A girls race at the state championships on Saturday.

The Stanford-bound star clocked a winning time of 17 minutes, 20.9 seconds to finish off a stellar high school career. She also helped Cherry Creek place second in the 5A team standings behind Arapahoe.

9Preps reporter Scotty Gange surprised Stewart on Wednesday during her advanced fitness class to celebrate the accomplishment.

Stay tuned to see who wins the Swag Chain next week!

>>Have a student-athlete you want to nominate for the 9NEWS Athlete of the Week? Email us at sports@9news.com and connect with us on social media!

Facebook: @9newssports

Instagram: @9sportsco

Twitter: @9Preps

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.