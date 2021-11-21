Sunday morning Prep Rally (11/21/21)

DENVER — It's the most wonderful time of the high school football season.
We're down to the best of the best as playoff teams across the state battle to keep their seasons alive! The Sunday morning Prep Rally has highlights from classes 2A through 5A as we gear up for the final state championship runs.
Included in the Sunday (November 21) morning Prep Rally:
- Northfield's Moises Inda wins 9Preps Swag Chain as Athlete of the Week
- Legend vs. Arapahoe in 5A football quarterfinals
- Brush vs. Severance in 2A football semifinals
- Erie vs. Palmer Ridge in 4A football quarterfinals
- Lutheran vs. Palisade in 3A football quarterfinals
