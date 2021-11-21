Sunday morning Prep Rally (11/21/21)

Catch up on the latest high school sports news with the Sunday morning Prep Rally!

DENVER — It's the most wonderful time of the high school football season.

We're down to the best of the best as playoff teams across the state battle to keep their seasons alive! The Sunday morning Prep Rally has highlights from classes 2A through 5A as we gear up for the final state championship runs.

Included in the Sunday (November 21) morning Prep Rally:

Northfield's Moises Inda wins 9Preps Swag Chain as Athlete of the Week

Legend vs. Arapahoe in 5A football quarterfinals

Brush vs. Severance in 2A football semifinals

Erie vs. Palmer Ridge in 4A football quarterfinals

Lutheran vs. Palisade in 3A football quarterfinals

>>Be sure to check back for more high school sports coverage every weekend on the Prep Rally!

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.