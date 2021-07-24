Avalanche drafts Taylor Makar, Cale's brother, in final round of NHL Draft

Taylor will be a freshman at UMass next season, the same place his older brother Cale played college hockey.

DENVER — What a day for the Makar family.

On Saturday morning, Cale signed a six-year, $54M contract to stay with the Colorado Avalanche for the foreseeable future.

Saturday afternoon, it was younger brother Taylor's turn, as Colorado drafted him in the seventh-round with the No. 220 overall pick in the NHL Draft.

Taylor, 20, will be a freshman at the University of Massachusetts next season, the same place older brother Cale played his college hockey. Cale won the Hobey Baker award at UMass and led his team a berth in the national championship game.

While Cale plays defense, Taylor is a forward who scored 17 goals and had 44 assists in four season with the Brooks Bandits of the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL). He was a captain for the Bandits last season in his final year with the club.

In all, the Avalanche added four players in the 2021 NHL Draft.

