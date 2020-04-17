DENVER — Ten years have passed since the only no-hitter in Colorado Rockies franchise history.

On April 17, 2010, Ubaldo Jimenez silenced the bats of the Atlanta Braves on the road at Turner Field.

The then-26-year-old walked six batters while striking out seven. His fastball reached 100 mph three different times during his outing. He threw a career-high 128 pitches, 72 of which were strikes.

He helped his own cause at the plate with an RBI single in the fourth inning -- leading the Rockies to a 4-0 win over the Braves.

Jimenez was an All-Star that season, finishing with a 19-8 overall record.

