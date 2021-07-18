Blackmon's 10th inning homer lifts Rockies past Dodgers 6-5

Colorado avoided a series sweep to Los Angeles with its 10th walk-off win of the season.

DENVER — Charlie Blackmon hit a solo homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Colorado Rockies a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Trevor Story hit a tying sacrifice fly and Blackmon followed with a drive to right off Phil Bickford that gave Colorado the victory in a back-and-forth game.

Will Smith, who homered earlier, singled off Mychal Givens in the top of the 10th, scoring the automatic runner and putting Los Angeles up 5-4.

But the Dodgers, who also blew a lead in the ninth, could not hold on.

