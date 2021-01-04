Rockies announce 2022 Major League coaching staff

The Rockies' first game of Spring Training is Saturday, Feb. 26.

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies' have made four changes to their Major League coaching staff for the 2022 season.

Reid Cornelius has been named bullpen coach, Andy González will serve as assistant hitting coach, P.J. Pilittere as assistant hitting coach and Darryl Scott will be the pitching coach in 2022.

The Rockies also announced Monday that Stu Cole (third base coach), Ron Gideon (first base coach), Dave Magadan (hitting coach) and Mike Redmond (bench coach) will all return to the Rockies' staff for the 2022 season.

"I’m thrilled to have Reid, Andy and P.J. join our coaching staff for the 2022 season," said Rockies manager Bud Black. "Each of them has a tremendous amount of credibility and knowledge and they are well respected throughout the game. I’m also excited for Darryl’s transition to pitching coach, having witnessed firsthand his work with our bullpen and his long term success as a Minor League pitching coach and coordinator. I’m anxious and excited to work with these four and the rest of our staff in the coming season."

Cornelius joins the Rockies as the club’s bullpen coach after serving as the Miami Marlins’ rehab pitching coach in 2021, his 32nd season in professional baseball.

González will be in his first season as the club’s assistant hitting coach after spending each of the last three seasons as the Rockies’ camps and fundamentals coordinator.

Pilittere joins the Rockies after spending the past four seasons as the assistant hitting coach with the New York Yankees while Scott transitions to the role of pitching coach after serving the past two seasons as the Rockies’ bullpen coach.

