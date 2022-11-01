How Rockies' Brendan Rodgers went from a career-low to Gold Glove winner

DENVER — Brendan Rodgers was in San Francisco in early May when he noticed a drill that the Giants were doing using a red machine.
"I've seen that before," he thought, recalling that the Rockies had a similar machine in the corner of their batting cages, collecting dust. At the time, he was desperate to fix his defensive miscues — he already had a career-high seven errors just over a month into the season and he was fed up with himself for making what he considered to be dumb mistakes.
So he dug out the machine from its battered cardboard box when the team returned to Colorado, and, with the help of former infield coach Stu Cole, got to work. The two took the field every day four hours before game time, taking rep after rep after rep with the machine.
