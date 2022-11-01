x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Colorado Rockies

How Rockies' Brendan Rodgers went from a career-low to Gold Glove winner

Rodgers was named the 2022 NL Gold Glove winner at second base on Tuesday, his second title of the season after taking the Fielding Bible Award last month.
Credit: AP
Colorado Rockies second baseman Brendan Rodgers throws to first completing a double play against the Minnesota Twins during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Friday, June 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. The Rockies won 1-0. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

DENVER — Brendan Rodgers was in San Francisco in early May when he noticed a drill that the Giants were doing using a red machine.

"I've seen that before," he thought, recalling that the Rockies had a similar machine in the corner of their batting cages, collecting dust. At the time, he was desperate to fix his defensive miscues — he already had a career-high seven errors just over a month into the season and he was fed up with himself for making what he considered to be dumb mistakes.

So he dug out the machine from its battered cardboard box when the team returned to Colorado, and, with the help of former infield coach Stu Cole, got to work. The two took the field every day four hours before game time, taking rep after rep after rep with the machine.

> Read the full story at denvergazette.com.

RELATED: Rockies fire hitting coach, reassign infield coach

RELATED: 95-year-old Rockies employee ushers out another season

 SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS 

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.   

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP 

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n  

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE 

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA. 

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon. 

More Videos

In Other News

Rockies favorite Connor Joe reflects on his diagnosis and experience with testicular cancer

Before You Leave, Check This Out