Padres lose Tatis to shoulder injury, fall 9-4 to Rockies

Colorado was led by Ryan McMahon’s grand slam and Jon Gray’s solid outing in Friday night's win.

SAN DIEGO — Star shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. left the game in the first inning with a partially dislocated left shoulder and his San Diego Padres lost 9-4 to the Colorado Rockies, who were led by Ryan McMahon’s grand slam and Jon Gray’s solid outing.

It was the third time the 22-year-old Tatis left a game this year due to a left shoulder injury.

He was the NL’s starting shortstop in the All-Star Game. Tatis was hurt after making an awkward slide into third base.

