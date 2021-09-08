Rockies hit three home runs but still lose to Rangers, 4-3

Former Colorado pitcher Jordan Lyles won for the second time in three starts despite allowing solo homers to Sam Hilliard, C.J. Cron and Ryan McMahon.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Nathaniel Lowe had a home run and an RBI single among his three hits and Leody Taveras homered for the second game in a row as the Texas Rangers beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3 on Tuesday night.

The Rangers have won three games in a row.

Cron and McMahon went back-to-back in the seventh after Lyles had retired 12 batters in a row.

The series finale between the two teams is on Wednesday afternoon in Texas.

>>Video at top of story: Colorado Rockies now say fan was calling for Dinger, not using racial slur

