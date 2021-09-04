Rockies' Gomber done for season because of back injury

Austin Gomber was acquired by Colorado in the offseason as part of the trade that sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado to St. Louis.

DENVER — Colorado Rockies left-hander Austin Gomber will miss the rest of the season after team doctors discovered a stress fracture in his lower back.

Gomber was acquired by Colorado in the offseason as part of the trade that sent star third baseman Nolan Arenado to St. Louis.

He was placed on the 60-day injured list with a condition know as pars defect. It refers to stress fractures of small bones in the lower spine, typically caused by overuse.

The 27-year-old Gomber is expected to recover with rest. Gomber was 9-9 with a 4.53 ERA this season.

>>Video above: Cardinals trade for Nolan Arenado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS KUSA APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for KUSA "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.