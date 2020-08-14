First round playoff schedule for Nuggets and Jazz series released

Denver secured the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs and will face Rocky Mountain rival Utah in round one.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — We knew the who, now we know the when.

The Denver Nuggets first round playoff schedule against the Utah Jazz was released early Thursday night, with the two teams scheduled to start the series on Monday, Aug. 17.

Denver earned the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, with Utah slotted in at No. 6, setting up a showdown between the Rocky Mountain rivals with a berth in the next round on the line.

The full schedule for the series, with all seven games taking place in the NBA's Orlando bubble, is a follows:

Game 1... Monday, Aug. 17... 11:30 a.m. MT (ESPN / Altitude)

Game 2... Wednesday, Aug. 19... 2:00 p.m. MT (TNT / Altitude)

Game 3... Friday, Aug. 21... 2:00 p.m. MT (TNT / Altitude)

Game 4... Sunday, Aug. 23... 7:00 p.m. MT (TNT / Altitude)

Game 5*... Tuesday, Aug. 25... TBD (TBD / Altitude)

Game 6*... Thursday, Aug. 27... TBD (ESPN / Altitude)

Game 7*... Saturday, Aug. 29... TBD (TNT / Altitude)

* If necessary

The Nuggets still have one more regular season game on Friday night against the Raptors, but with playoff seeding locked in, it's essentially meaningless.

Starters Gary Harris and Will Barton, who haven't played in the restart at all, have already been ruled out. Their status for the playoffs remains highly unclear.

Denver won its first playoff series in a decade in 2019, knocking off San Antonio in seven games before losing to Portland in round two in a series that also went seven games.