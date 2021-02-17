x
Brown scores 27, Celtics outlast Jokic, Nuggets 112-99

The Nuggets were extremely short-handed playing without five rotation players, including Paul Millsap (left knee sprain) and Monte Morris (right shoulder strain).
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, blocks a shot by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and eight assists to help the Boston Celtics withstand a 43-point night from Nikola Jokic and beat the Denver Nuggets 112-99 on Tuesday night.

Jayson Tatum added 21 points and eight assists to help Boston bounce back following two anemic performances in back-to-back losses to Detroit and Washington — the Eastern Conference’s bottom two teams. 

It was Jokic’s third 40-point game of the season as he finished with 43 total.  

Jamal Murray added 25 points but Denver had its three-game winning streak snapped. 

