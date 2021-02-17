Brown scores 27, Celtics outlast Jokic, Nuggets 112-99

The Nuggets were extremely short-handed playing without five rotation players, including Paul Millsap (left knee sprain) and Monte Morris (right shoulder strain).

BOSTON — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and eight assists to help the Boston Celtics withstand a 43-point night from Nikola Jokic and beat the Denver Nuggets 112-99 on Tuesday night.

Jayson Tatum added 21 points and eight assists to help Boston bounce back following two anemic performances in back-to-back losses to Detroit and Washington — the Eastern Conference’s bottom two teams.

It was Jokic’s third 40-point game of the season as he finished with 43 total.

Jamal Murray added 25 points but Denver had its three-game winning streak snapped.