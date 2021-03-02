Thursday's CU-Arizona State men's basketball game postponed

This is the sixth schedule change of the Buffaloes' men's basketball season.

BOULDER, Colo. — The University of Colorado (CU) men's basketball game against Arizona State, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4, has been postponed, the schools announced Tuesday night.

The postponement of the Pac-12 basketball matchup is due to COVID-19 protocols within the Arizona State Sun Devils' men's basketball program.

This is the sixth schedule change of the Buffaloes' season.

The CU Athletic Department said the schools and the conference are currently working to find a mutually agreeable date to reschedule the contest.

The Colorado is still scheduled to host Arizona on Saturday, Feb. 6, at 6 p.m. at the CU Events Center.

The CU men's basketball team has a 13-5 record overall and is 7-4 in Pac-12 play. The ASU Sun Devils are 6-8 to start the season.

