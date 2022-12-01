UNC Bears men's basketball season continues at the CBI

GREELEY, Colo. — The season is not over yet for the Northern Colorado men's basketball team.
The 20-win UNC Bears accepted an invitation Sunday to the Roman College Basketball Invitational (CBI).
The CBI will be hosted in Daytona Beach from Saturday, March 19 to Wednesday, March 23.
The Bears enter the 16-team bracket as the No. 12 seed facing fifth seed Florida Atlantic from Conference USA. The first two rounds of the tournament will stream on FloHoops with the semifinals and finals airing on ESPN2.
The Bears look to capture the same magic they did in 2018 when they won the CIT.
Northern Colorado has had a successful 2021-22 season winning 20 games for the fourth time in five years by making the Big Sky Tournament title game.
UNC has a pair of All-Big Sky performers on its team in unanimous first-team selection and Big Sky scoring champion Daylen Kountz and third team member Matt Johnson II.
