Air Force football beats Wyoming, moves to 5-1 for first time since 2010

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. — For the first time in more than a decade, the Air Force football team is 5-1.

The Falcons defeated Wyoming on Saturday night, 24-14, to improve to that mark for the first time since 2010. Air Force is now 2-1 in the Mountain West, while Wyoming dropped to 4-1 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Ralston Valley alum Brad Roberts ran for 140 yards and a touchdown on 33 carries to lead the Air Force offense. QB Haaziq Daniels was 7-10 through the air and passed for a touchdown as well.

Wyoming trailed 7-0 after the first quarter before rallying in the second quarter to head to halftime knotted at 14, but couldn't put a point on the board the rest of the way.

QB Sean Chambers was just 11-28 on the night for the Cowboys and was sacked four times by the Air Force defense.

