Broncos bringing in draft prospects for visits

Texas linebacker Overshown, West Florida receiver Durden, and Oregon State's do-everything Colletto are among the top 30 visits.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Even if the big signings from free agency is two weeks past and the NFL Draft is nearly four weeks ahead, this is not a down period for NFL football personnel executives, coaches and scouts.

The Denver Broncos have started bringing in draft-eligible prospects to their team headquarters.

Each team can host up to 30 prospects until the week before the April 27-29 NFL Draft. In additiaon, each team can hold up to three, one-year Zoom interviews with draft prospects.

The Broncos don't pick until the third round this year — No. 67 and 68 overall — and so far their top 30 visits have been with older players who are projected to go in Day 3 of the draft (rounds 4 through 7).

Many if not most draft prospects are older this year because of the added year of eligibility all college players received from the 2020 COVID pandemic season whether they played that season or not.

9NEWS has confirmed the Broncos have held top 30 visits last week with receiver David Durden and do-everything prospect Jack Colletto of Oregon State. Most of the top 30 visits will be held in the next three weeks with Texas linebacker DeMarvious Overshown among those on the docket.

The Broncos have also held Zoom interviews with several prospects including Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford. Here's a look at the Broncos' three known top 30 prospects and Clifford.

David Durden

WR, West Florida, 6-2, 200, 24

Had two decent seasons at Mercer, catching 18 passes for a 22.6 yard average with 5 touchdowns as a freshman in 2018, then had 45 catches for 647 yards and 4 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2019.

Transferred to Division II West Florida in the spring of 2020, then sat out the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Was first-team Gulf South Conference as a junior and senior, catching a combined 88 passes for 1,915 yards (21.8 yards per catch) and 23 touchdowns. He was a Division II All American as a senior.

Besides sitting out the pandemic year, Durden spent his first year out of high school playing center field for the Boston Red Sox Gulf Coast rookie league in 2017. He hit .220 in 91 at-bats and retired in January 2018 to concentrate on football.

Jack Colletto

FB/LB, Oregon State, 6-3, 240, 24

Began his college career as a quarterback at Arizona Western community college in Yuma, Ariz., then transferred to Oregon State as a quarterback. Started one game at quarterback in 2018 against the Colorado Buffaloes, but was pulled in Beavers' 41-34 overtime win.

Switched to fullback, linebacker and special teams player. A plunge, short-yardage ball carrier who rushed for 14 touchdowns off just 59 carries his final two years at Oregon State.

Also had an interception as a junior linebacker and 27 tackles as a senior. A Swiss Army knife who figures to draw interest from Sean Payton given his utilization of Taysom Hill's versatility in New Orleans.

DeMarvion Overshown

LB, Texas, 6-3, 229, 22

A former safety turned linebacker, Overshown came up big as a fifth-year senior last season, accumulating 96 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Ran a 4.56, 40 at the NFL Combine and had strong jumping measurements to further demonstrate his athleticism. Just like Nik Bonitto as a rookie in 2022, Overshown may need a year to build NFL strength.

His top 30 visit with the Broncos is scheduled for April 18 -- one of several in-house meetings he has across the NFL.

Sean Clifford

QB, Penn State, 6-2, 218, 24

This was a Zoom interview with Broncos' new quarterbacks coach Davis Webb. Clifford, who turns 25 in July, spent six years at Penn State and was a four-time captain.

Threw 86 touchdowns against just 31 interceptions in his four years as a starter and also rushed for 15 touchdowns. Ran a 4.56, 40 at his Pro Day.

Came up huge in his final college game as he led Penn State to a 35-21 Rose Bowl win against Utah by completing 16 of 22 for 279 yards and two touchdowns to earn the game's MVP.

The Broncos need another passer to compete with Jarrett Guarantano for their No. 3 quarterback spot behind Russell Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.