Denver Broncos

Broncos release initial 2020 depth chart with rookie Jeudy listed as co-starter

Denver opens the season one week from tonight at Empower Field at Mile High against the Titans.
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) takes part in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's headquarters Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — The Denver Broncos released their initial 2020 depth chart on Monday afternoon, one week ahead of their primetime showdown with the Tennessee Titans to start the season. 

Of note is that first-round pick Jerry Jeudy is listed as a co-starter at wide receiver with veteran Tim Patrick. Courtland Sutton is the Broncos No. 1 receiver and will start on the other side. 

At running back, Melvin Gordon and Phillip Lindsay are listed as co-starters, while rookie Lloyd Cushenberry III has won the starting center job and will line up in front of quarterback Drew Lock. 

The Broncos will start A.J. Bouye and Bryce Callahan at cornerback, with rookie Michael Ojemudia as one backup and Davontae Harris as the other. Josey Jewell earned a starting linebacker spot after the Broncos cut veteran Todd Davis last week. 

The full depth chart is as follows: 

